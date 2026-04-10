Draft master plan: Tourism, infra push for greenfield city on Great Nicobar Island

The western flank, northern and south-western parts of the development area are predominantly diverted forest land, while the eastern flank of the development area is predominantly under revenue villages.

CITING TOURISM as the “backbone” for the growth of Great Nicobar Island and its primary economic driver, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration has outlined the proposed development of a greenfield coastal city that will rest on the pillars of an airport, a transshipment port, tourism and entertainment hub, and allied servicing industry.

The Public Works Department of the islands has sought suggestions and objections on the ‘draft master plan for Great Nicobar Island Development Area – 2047’, and as per sources, a notification to this effect has been published locally. The report did specify which agency had prepared it.

The draft master plan primarily focuses on the integrated township component of the Rs 81,000-crore Great Nicobar Island (GNI) mega infrastructure project. An international airport, a transshipment port at Galathea Bay, a gas and solar power plant and defence-related plans are the other key parts of the project that is proposed to make the island an economic and defence hub. A linear, multi-nodal urban corridor stretching around 35-km from north-south along GNI’s eastern coast from Campbell Bay to Indira point has been proposed for urbanisation.