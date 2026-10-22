‘Who will protect the animals?’: Maneka Gandhi slams draft rules easing lab trial approvals

As the Centre prepares to amend the rules governing the use of animals in experiments, animal welfare activists have criticised the proposed changes, arguing that the draft rules issued by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying raise concerns about the adequacy of safeguards for animals.

Earlier this month, the ministry released the draft Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Control and Supervision of Experiment, Breeding and Trading of Laboratory Animals) Rules, 2026, seeking objections and suggestions in 30 days. Once finalised, the rules will replace the existing framework—the Breeding of and Experiments on Animals (Control and Supervision) Rules, 1998.

In a statement, People for Animals, an animal welfare organisation founded by former Union minister Maneka Gandhi, said the proposed changes in laboratory rules raise questions over safeguards for animals.

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“Most experiments on animals in India’s laboratories, including those on dogs and primates, could soon be approved by the institutions conducting them, under draft rules issued by the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying,” the statement said.

“Since 1998, experiments on animals larger than rodents and rabbits have required the approval from the Committee for Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CCSEA), the central regulatory body,” it said.

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The statement further said, “Under Rule 11 of the draft, experiments classified as mild or moderate, across species, would be approved by the institution’s own ethics committee, without referral to the central body. The institution would also appoint the committee’s chairperson and member secretary, raising concerns about the independence of decisions on research conducted within the institution itself.”

“Only experiments classified as severe would continue to require CCSEA approval. Animal welfare advocates have raised concerns that this arrangement would create a conflict of interest, as institutions would have complete control over approving experiments conducted on their own premises, weakening independent scrutiny and accountability,” it said.

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‘Not for science, not for animals’

Quoting Maneka Gandhi, the statement said, “You cannot ask an institution to police itself when the lives of animals are at stake. Who will protect the animals if independent oversight is weakened? The whole world is trying to get animals out of laboratories. Our own Health Ministry has said new drugs can be tested without them. And now we are making it easier to put more animals in. Who is this for? Not for science, and certainly not for animals.”

People for Animals alleged that the draft would also let laboratories obtain animals from unregistered sellers and the open market when registered breeders are not available, with exemptions that could permit the use of stray and wild animals.

“Without a verifiable record of where each animal comes from, it would be difficult to ensure that lost pets and community dogs do not end up in laboratories,” it said.

“The changes come as regulators elsewhere move away from animal testing. The draft refers to the principles of replacement, reduction and refinement, but with weaker independent oversight there would be little to ensure they are followed in practice. The Government has itself been encouraging alternatives to animal testing. In 2023, the Union Health Ministry amended the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules to allow new drugs to be tested using non-animal, human relevant methods,” the statement said.

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Measures for protection of animals

According to the ministry, the draft Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Control and Supervision of Experiment, Breeding and Trading of Laboratory Animals) Rules, 2026, will “establish measures for the protection of animals used for scientific or educational purposes.”

“To that end, these rules lay down guidelines for the following: (a) the replacement and reduction of the use of animals in experiments and the refinement of the breeding, accommodation, care and use of animals in experiments; (b) the origin, breeding, marking, care and accommodation and euthanasia of animals; (c) the operation of breeders, traders and users; (d) the evaluation and authorisation of projects involving the use of animals in experiments,” reads the draft notification issued in the gazette on October 7.