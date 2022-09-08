scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Draft guidelines soon for influencers, must disclose brand links

Under the new guidelines, a person endorsing a company’s product on social media will have to disclose whether he/ she has been paid by the company.

“The proposed guidelines may come out in two weeks,” said sources. (File Photo)

THE CENTRE has prepared draft guidelines for social media influencers which make it mandatory for them to disclose their association with the product they endorse, it is learnt.

According to official sources, the Department of Consumer Affairs has prepared a draft of the guidelines which may be released “soon”. “The proposed guidelines may come out in two weeks,” said sources.

Under the new guidelines, a person endorsing a company’s product on social media will have to disclose whether he/ she has been paid by the company.

It is learnt that under the provisions of the proposed guidelines, if a social media influencer endorses a brand after accepting money, he/ she will have to disclose his/ her association with that brand. Besides, the influencers will need to put disclaimers in such endorsement posts, said sources.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boostPremium
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...

According to sources, many influencers who have a large following on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have been found to be endorsing products after taking payments from companies.

It is the responsibility of the Department of Consumer Affairs to curb such practices and protect the interests of consumers, said sources, adding that the department is also in the process of developing a framework to curb fake reviews on e-commerce sites.

On May 27, taking cognizance of fake reviews on e-commerce platforms, the Department of Consumer Affairs had held a meeting with e-commerce entities and stakeholders to discuss the “magnitude of fake reviews and prepare the roadmap ahead”.

Advertisement

The meeting, held in association with the Advertising Standards Council of India, took place days after Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh wrote to stakeholders including e-commerce entities, consumer forums, law universities, lawyers, FICCI and CII.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 01:09:59 am
Next Story

Horoscope Today, 8 September 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Apple Watch Ultra announced: Check price, features and specifications

Apple Watch Ultra announced: Check price, features and specifications

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates
NEET UG Result 2022

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates

UP to ask Centre to pass a law to include OBC sub-castes in SC list

UP to ask Centre to pass a law to include OBC sub-castes in SC list

Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea

Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea

Routes Delhiites should avoid tomorrow as Central Vista is inaugurated

Routes Delhiites should avoid tomorrow as Central Vista is inaugurated

NTA uses ‘fake’ roll numbers to improve evaluation
NEET-UG Result 2022

NTA uses ‘fake’ roll numbers to improve evaluation

How lake catchment alterations upped urban flooding risk in Bengaluru

How lake catchment alterations upped urban flooding risk in Bengaluru

Why you should read 'Rawls theory of Social Justice’
UPSC Key

Why you should read 'Rawls theory of Social Justice’

Akhilesh 'offers' to make KP Maurya CM; BJP says: 'worry about your MLAs'

Akhilesh 'offers' to make KP Maurya CM; BJP says: 'worry about your MLAs'

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement