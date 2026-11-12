Voter rolls expand by 1-3% across states in first post-SIR draft

Draft electoral rolls published in nine states/UTs as part of the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) on Thursday showed an increase in electors between 0.1% to 3% from the final electoral rolls published under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in 2025-26.

Having deferred its regular January schedule for the SSR as the SIR was on, the Election Commission announced the SSR on October 15 for 17 states/UTs.

Of those states/UTs, draft rolls published on Thursday showed that the total number of electors had increased by 0.1% in Lakshadweep, 1.3% in Puducherry, 1.5% each in Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, 1.7% in Manipur, 1.8% each in Bihar and Tamil Nadu.