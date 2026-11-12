Voter rolls expand by 1-3% across states in first post-SIR draft

Draft electoral rolls published in nine states/UTs as part of the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) on Thursday showed an increase in electors between 0.1% to 3% from the final electoral rolls published under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in 2025-26.
Having deferred its regular January schedule for the SSR as the SIR was on, the Election Commission announced the SSR on October 15 for 17 states/UTs.
Of those states/UTs, draft rolls published on Thursday showed that the total number of electors had increased by 0.1% in Lakshadweep, 1.3% in Puducherry, 1.5% each in Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, 1.7% in Manipur, 1.8% each in Bihar and Tamil Nadu.
Rajasthan and Goa data showed an increase in total number of electors by 2.22% and 3%, respectively.
For the remaining states/UTs, either the publication date has been postponed to later this month or the consolidated details were not available.
Ordering the SSR, the EC had written: “…in order to facilitate the enrolment of eligible electors with reference to the qualifying date of 1st January, 2027 along with seeking advance applications for the three subsequent qualifying dates of 1st April, 1st July & 1st October, 2027, the Commission hereby directs that the existing electoral rolls shall be revised by conducting a Special Summary Revision (SSR) under Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950”.
On November 4, the EC announced the SSR schedule in six more states/UTs.
“In States/UTs where SIR is going on or has just been completed (viz. Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, NCT of Delhi, Tripura, and Telangana), the schedule for SSR will be announced later,” the EC said on November 4.
“Also, for the 3 States/UTs namely Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh, where SIR has not been started so far, schedule for roll revision will be announced in due course of time keeping in view their weather conditions,” the Commission said.