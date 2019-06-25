Draft education policy proposes flexibility in language choice: Ramesh Pokhriyal

The draft National Education Policy (NEP) report on the three-language formula proposes flexibility regarding the choice of language, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank stated in Lok Sabha during the Question Hour on Monday.

The minister also assured members from the DMK, the Congress and the AIMIM that the policy will be finalised only after examining all suggestions and comments of stakeholders. “This is still a draft,” he told the members.

The committee for draft National Education Policy headed by former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan submitted its report to the HRD Ministry on May 31. The report, which initially suggested teaching Hindi in non-Hindi states, had triggered a controversy. The Centre later dropped the clause.

Claiming that the minister was avoiding a categorical response to the issue flagged by him, AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi sought to know if the government intended implementing a “compulsory” three-language formula in all the states and make Hindi a mandatory subject.

He was soon joined by Kanimozhi and T R Baalu of the DMK. They also demanded a clear reply from the minister. Pokhriyal said the government was taking steps to strengthen all Indian languages.

He declared, “It is not the policy announced by the government. After getting feedback from the general public and consulting state governments, the National Education Policy will be finalised by the Centre.”

There will be no imposition of any language and there will be no discrimination against any language, he declared.

Vacancies for Sanskrit teachers

Over 800 posts of teachers of the total 1,748 are lying vacant in Sanskrit universities and institutions funded by central and state governments, the HRD Minister told Lok Sabha. He said the government has launched a special drive to fill up vacancies and is currently engaging guest and part-time faculty to meet the shortage.