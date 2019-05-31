Payal Tadvi suicide: All three accused sent to judicial custody till June 10

A day after the investigation of the Payal Tadvi suicide case was handed over to the Mumbai crime branch, a special court sent all the three accused senior resident doctors to judicial custody after they were produced in court on Friday. The three accused—Bhakti Mehare, Hema Ahuja and Ankita Khandelwal— will remain in custody till June 10.

Tadvi, a second-year student of the Gynaecology and Obstetrics department of BYL Nair Hospital, allegedly ended her life after facing “extreme harassment” and casteist remarks.

According to the preliminary investigation, hours before her death, Tadvi was scolded in the operation theatre in front of other staff and patients and was seen crying as she left.

Payal’s husband Salman and mother Abida Salim alleged that the seniors harassed her for getting admission through Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservation, and also questioned her skills. They claim she had complained to senior hospital authorities at least thrice, but no action was taken.

Meanwhile, the accused have told investigators that it is their responsibility to get work done from their juniors. They have alleged that it was the poor quality of work done by Tadvi and another doctor, Snehal Shinde, which made them scold them.