Monday, April 19, 2021
Latest news

Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to Delhi AIIMS

Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS in May last year as well after he complained of chest pain.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 19, 2021 7:12:45 pm
Manmohan SinghFormer PM De Manmohan Singh. (File)

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has tested positive for Covid-19 and admitted to the trauma center of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday.

Singh was admitted to AIIMS in May last year as well after he complained of chest pain.

In 2009, the veteran Congress leader was operated for a redo bypass cardiac surgery by cardiovascular thoracic surgeon and vice-chairman of the Asian Heart Institute, Dr Ramakant Panda.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished the former PM a “speedy recovery”. “Dear Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, Wishing you a speedy recovery. India needs your guidance and advice in this difficult time,” he tweeted.

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
