Dr KK Aggarwal passes away

Padma Shree awardee and former national president of the Indian Medical Association Dr KK Aggarwal passed away after a long battle with Covid at New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday.

The 62 year old was admitted to AIIMS for the past several days and was on ventilator support since last week.

Dr Aggarwal was a cardiologist and the head of the Heart Care Foundation of India. He received the Dr BC Roy Award in 2005 and the Padma Shree in 2010.

He did his schooling in Delhi and completed his MBBS from Nagpur University.

Over the past year, he had been posting videos on the Covid pandemic and talking about various aspects of the disease and it’s management.

A statement posted on his Twitter profile said that he succumbed to the disease at 11.30 pm on Monday.

“Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to 100 million people through numerous videos and videos and educational programmes and saved countless lives. He wanted his life to be celebrated And not mourned,” the statement said.