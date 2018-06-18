Dr Kafeel Khan says BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan behind attack on brother, MP denies

Dr Kafeel Khan addressing the media on June 17. (Source- Twitter/ANI) Dr Kafeel Khan addressing the media on June 17. (Source- Twitter/ANI)

Dr Kafeel Khan, an accused in Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College negligence case involving death of several children in August last year, on Sunday alleged that BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan and Gorakhpur businessman Satish Nangalia were behind an attack on his younger brother Kashif Jameel. Paswan has denied the charges and threatened to file a defamation suit against Dr Khan.

Jameel was shot at thrice by unidentified men on June 10 in Gorakhpur. No arrests have been made in the case so far.

“I have come to know, through my sources, that BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan and Satish Nangalia, owner of Baldev Plaza in Gorakhpur, had entered into a conspiracy with Numan and Nikhat Ara — residents of Gorakhpur — to plan the attack on my brother (Jameel). They had hired shooters for the executing the crime,” Dr Khan told the media in Lucknow.

He claimed that they had their eyes on a 50,000-square-foot land at Rustampur area in Gorakhpur that belonged to their maternal uncle Shafkat Ullah.

“Numan and others were pressuring my uncle to sell off the land at a cheap rate, but he had denied. As Jameel stayed with Shafkat Ullah’s son Mohd Asad Ullah, so they targeted him… In February, some criminals had attacked Asad Ullah, following which an FIR was lodged against Paswan and others,” he said, adding Nangalia is a business partner of Paswan.

Rejecting the allegations, Paswan told The Indian Express: “Satish is my childhood friend and I have no business relationship with him… Dr Kafeel Khan is making false allegations to gain political mileage. Any agency can investigate the case… I will file a defamation against him for making false allegations against me.”

Satish Nangalia could not be reached for his comments.

Earlier, Dr Khan told reporters that he had no faith in UP Police and sought an investigation by the CBI or an independent committee headed by a high court judge. Khan also sought security for himself and his family.

In his statement to the police on Saturday, Jameel had said that he suspected the involvement of Kamlesh Paswan in the attack.

Gorakhpur SSP Shalabh Mathur said during the investigation into the February attack on Asad Ullah, the police had found the BJP MP was not present at the crime scene.

