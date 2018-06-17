Dr Kafeel Khan: BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan hired shooters for attacking my brother

Dr Kafeel Khan addressing the media on June 17. (Source- Twitter/ANI) Dr Kafeel Khan addressing the media on June 17. (Source- Twitter/ANI)

A week after his brother was shot at by unidentified assailants, suspended BRD Medical College paediatrician Dr Kafeel Khan Sunday accused BJP MP from Bansgaon, Kamlesh Paswan, of having a role behind the June 10 attack, news agency ANI reported.

Addressing the media, Dr Khan alleged that Paswan and Satish Nangalia, owner of Baldev plaza, hired shooters to attack his brother. “Paswan has no personal enmity with my brother. My uncle has a piece of land which Kamlesh and Satish encroached upon in February. FIR was lodged and they had sought stay order by the High Court on arrests,” said Dr Khan.

BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan&Satish Nangalia, owner of Baldev plaza, hired shooters for this. Paswan has no personal enmity with my brother. My uncle has piece of land which Kamlesh&Satish encroached upon in Feb. FIR was lodged&they had sought stay order by HC on arrests: Dr Kafeel Khan pic.twitter.com/OWz0pEYXoI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 17, 2018

It was very evident that UP Police was acting on someone’s instructions. Their intention was clear: Dr Kafeel Khan on his brother shot at on June 10 pic.twitter.com/pya7CokmkB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 17, 2018

Dr Khan lamented that no action has been taken by the UP police despite promising to catch the culprits within 48 hours. He said that it was evident that the UP police were acting on someone’s instructions and their intention was clear. “We demand a CBI investigation or that a High Court judge investigate this case. We don’t want this to be investigated by UP Police,” said Dr Khan.

Khan’s brother Kashif Jameel was shot three times by two masked men on a motorcycle when he was returning home in Gorakhpur on June 10. Jameel, who is a property dealer, has two criminal cases pending against him, including that of forgery. The police had suspected the attack was a fallout of property dispute. However, Khan believed it had more to do with the ‘false cases’ filed against him. Dr Khan had released a statement hours after his brother was attacked, alleging “I always said they would try to kill us”.

Dr Khan was the nodal officer of the 100-bed AES ward at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur and was one of the nine accused in the case, involving the death of 63 children, including infants, in August 2017 within four days due to disruption in the supply of oxygen. In April 2018, the Allahabad High Court granted him bail.

