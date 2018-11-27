Dowry Case: FIR against senior official, husband and son

POLICE HAVE booked a senior official in a case of dowry harassment and cheating on a complaint filed by an advocate,who is also the father of the girl. The senior official, though, denied the allegations and claimed that her son and the Deputy A-G’s daughter had been divorced in the US and the FIR was registered only to harass them. She maintained that her son has remarried in the US. She also claimed that all facts in the FIR were wrong and she has filed a representation before a senior police officer. She said the FIR had been filed only to harass them.

According to the complaint, soon after the marriage, the son and his parents started harassing the woman mentally and physically for dowry. Police sources said in the complaint that the advocate maintained that once his daughter had started living separately in Mohali but after mediation in 2013, she again started staying with her in-laws. In December 2014, his daughter moved to the US on spouse visa.

“But when I came to know that my daughter was again being harassed for dowry, I went to the US and brought my daughter back,” he said in his police complaint.

The complainant further stated that later, he came to know that his son-in-law married again in the US and when he contacted his parents, they confirmed it, claiming that his daughter and their son were divorced as per the US law.

He alleged in his complaint that his son-in-law had obtained divorce from his daughter with fake documents.

The case was registered at Women Police Station, Sector 17. Inspector Gurjeet Kaur, SHO of the police station, said the matter was being investigated.