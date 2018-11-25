Doval, Wang hold border talks: Modi-Xi meets helped develop ties, say officials

China and India on Saturday said that there was an all-round improvement and development momentum in bilateral relationship and that China’s President Xi Jinping’s three meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi this year have provided a strategic lead for the development of India-China relations.

Advertising

The remarks were made by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi during talks with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval at the 21st Special Representatives’ Meeting on the China-India Boundary Question in Dujiangyan, Sichuan province.

Doval and Wang are designated Special Representatives for the border talks. These talks are held to resolve border dispute, and also cover different aspects of bilateral relations.

The two sides undertook a review of earlier rounds of talks and also resolved to intensify their efforts to achieve a “fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable” solution to the India-China boundary question at an early date.

Advertising

“They underlined the importance of approaching the boundary question from the strategic perspective of India-China relations and agreed that an early settlement of the boundary question serves the fundamental interests of both countries,” a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The statement says the Special Representatives agreed that pending the final resolution of the boundary question, it is important to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas and to ensure that the boundary question does not affect the overall development of the bilateral relationship.

Wang said the three meetings that have taken place between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi this year have provided a strategic lead for the development of India-China relations.

“The cooperation between China and India will accelerate the development process of the two countries and make new and important contributions to world peace and human progress,” Wang said, according to the Chinese media.

He said that relationship between the two countries is showing an all-round improvement and development momentum, and it is necessary for the special representatives’ meeting between the two countries to keep up with the positive trend and create more favorable conditions for bilateral relations by promoting border talks.

The MEA stated, “The two sides also underlined the importance of sustained and effective implementation of the directions given by their leaders with a view to further strengthening the Closer Developmental Partnership between India and China to mutual benefit and with due respect for each other’s sensitivities, concerns and aspiration.”

The Chinese media also reported NSA Doval had strongly condemned the terrorist attacks at the Chinese Consulate-General in Karachi, Pakistan, and expressed his condolences.