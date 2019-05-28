Doval son deposes in court: Article title, use of image defamatory

An article published in ‘The Caravan’ magazine in January this year, had “many defamatory utterances”, but probably the most “eye-catching” was a photograph depicting “me, my father and my brother with the title ‘The D Companies’,” National Security Adviser Ajit Doval’s son Vivek Doval told a Delhi court on Monday.

Advertising

“This was particularly noticeable because D companies in India is (used to) referred to Dawood Companies, whose protagonist is an international terrorist…,” he submitted.

Vivek stated this while deposing before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal.

The court was recording his statement on his defamation complaint against the editor-in-chief of ‘The Caravan’, the article’s writer, and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who Vivek has accused of using the contents of the article to address a press conference “without verifying the facts”.

Advertising

The Caravan’s political editor Hartosh Singh Bal had earlier stated, “We have gone by facts and we have documents.”

“My life and career has been built upon years of hard work and perseverance in which I have only relied on my own abilities to reach wherever I have reached,” he told the court. “What is critical to me as a fund manager is my reputation, and these utterances would create permanent marks on my character as an investment professional.”

He added, “My father is my hero. When I came back to Delhi on 17 January, I was confronted by my father on the veracity of these utterances. I broke down. I felt helpless.”

Vivek’s deposition was being recorded after the trial court framed defamation charges against the three, who had pleaded not guilty and claimed trial in the matter. The three have been granted bail in the matter.

The court had summoned them in the case on March 2 after concluding that their allegations against Vivek Doval were prima facie defamatory.

The three have been called to appear before the court after Vivek sought action over the alleged defamatory article.