Doval reiterates India’s position on peace during meet with Ukraine’s NSA

UKRAINE’S NSA Rustem Umerov met NSA Ajit Doval in New Delhi on Friday, where the latter conveyed India’s “principled position and focus on peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy”.
This has been Delhi’s position for the past four years of the war between Russia and Ukraine, and has been articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visits to Russia and Ukraine in the past.
Umerov and Doval reviewed bilateral relations and discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. “NSA reiterated India’s principled position and focus on peaceful resolution through
dialogue and diplomacy,” the Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
Umerov said, “We discussed the development of bilateral relations and the assessment of the security situation. The Indian side reaffirmed its consistent position on the need for a peaceful settlement based on dialogue and diplomacy.”
“I am grateful for the shared understanding of the need to find solutions that will ensure a lasting peace,” he said.
Jaishankar, who also met Umerov, posted on X, “Glad to meet @rustem_umerov, Secretary of the National Security & Defence Council of Ukraine today. Discussed our bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict.”
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About the meeting with Jaishankar, the Ukrainian NSA said, “We discussed the current situation on the front line, the progress of negotiations, and the prospects for achieving a just, lasting, and sustainable peace for Ukraine.”
Explained
Diplomatic Tightrope
While Delhi has walked the diplomatic tightrope between Russia and Ukraine, it has been perceived to be closer to Moscow because of its traditional ties. India has bought energy from Russia and has engaged with Putin. But Ukraine has also been reaching out to India, and PM Modi also travelled to Kyiv and has been in touch with Zelenskyy. Ukraine NSA’s engagement with Indian interlocutors is part of the ongoing diplomacy.
“We also focused on the development of bilateral cooperation and the implementation of agreements outlined in the Joint Statement of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, following his visit to Ukraine in August 2024,” he said.
“I am grateful for the open and substantive dialogue. We look forward to further strengthening bilateral cooperation,” he said.
Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More