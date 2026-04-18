Doval reiterates India’s position on peace during meet with Ukraine’s NSA

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, right, during a meeting with Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, in New Delhi. (@MEAIndia/X via PTI Photo)

UKRAINE’S NSA Rustem Umerov met NSA Ajit Doval in New Delhi on Friday, where the latter conveyed India’s “principled position and focus on peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy”.

This has been Delhi’s position for the past four years of the war between Russia and Ukraine, and has been articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visits to Russia and Ukraine in the past.

Umerov and Doval reviewed bilateral relations and discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. “NSA reiterated India’s principled position and focus on peaceful resolution through

dialogue and diplomacy,” the Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.