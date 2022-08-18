scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Ajit Doval meets Russia’s NSA, discusses security

Ajit Doval met his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev, and discussed a “wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in the area of security”, according to a statement issued by Moscow.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 18, 2022 4:04:56 am
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev, in Moscow on Wednesday. (source: Twitter/@RusEmbIndia)

In his first visit to Moscow since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February this year, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Wednesday met his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev, and discussed a “wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in the area of security”, according to a statement issued by Moscow.

The two sides decided to continue the dialogue between the two countries’ Security Councils, and also discussed bilateral and regional security situation.

The Russian government said in its statement, “A wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in the area of security, as well as topical problems on the regional and international agenda were discussed. The two sides agreed to continue the dialogue between the two countries’ Security Councils, having emphasized the progressive development of the Russian-Indian special and privileged strategic partnership.”

Meanwhile, in Thailand, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the US and some other countries may not appreciate India buying Russian oil, but they have accepted it since New Delhi has not been defensive about its stand.

“It is a situation today where every country will try to get the best deal possible for its citizens, to try to cushion the impact of high energy prices. And that is exactly what we are doing,” Jaishankar said in Bangkok in response to a question. Stating that India is not doing it in a “defensive way”, he said, “We are being very open and honest about our interests. I have a country that has a per capita income of $2,000. These are not people who can afford higher energy prices.”

Jaishankar said it is the government’s “obligation” and “moral duty” to ensure that the people in India get the “best deal”. Asked about the impact of buying Russian oil, and India’s ties with the US, he said, “I do see — not just in the United States but including the US — that they know what our position is, and they move on with that.”

“Once you lay out very openly and honestly, people accept it,” he said. “They (other countries) may not always appreciate it but once it is there, and you are not trying to be too clever about it — (and) you actually have laid out your interest in a very direct manner — my sense is that the world somewhat accepts that as reality,” Jaishankar said.

At a media briefing, meanwhile, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said when India procures discounted crude oil from Russia, it has to understand that the oil has a portion of “Ukrainian blood”. He said he had expected more support from India.

CISF dismisses 3 commandos for NSA security lapse

New Delhi: The CISF has dismissed three commandos and transferred two senior officers for alleged security lapse around the residence of NSA Ajit Doval in February this year, when a car tried to force its entry into the residential compound in central Delhi.

Doval, 77, is a top-category ‘Z plus’ protectee under the central VIP security list and the cover is provided by a special armed unit of CISF — Special Security Group (SSG). The punitive action was taken after a court of inquiry conducted by CISF into the February 16 incident held the five officials guilty on various counts and recommended action against them. Officials identified the two officers shunted as Kaushik Ganguly, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) heading this VVIP security unit, and his second-in-command, senior commandant-rank officer Navdeep Singh Heera.

Replacement officers for the two have recently been posted at SSG, they said. —ENS

Premium
