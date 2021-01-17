Doubling farmers’ income Modi govt’s biggest priority: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Modi government had increased the budget for the farm sector and also the MSP for various crops. (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said doubling farmers income was the biggest priority of the Narenda Modi government and that the three farm laws would ensure manifold hike in their earnings, reported PTI.

Since coming to power, the Modi government had increased the budget for the farm sector and also the minimum support price (MSP) for various crops, he said. “I want to say that if there is any big priority of the Narendra Modi government it is to double the farmers income,” he said at an event in Kerakalmatti village in this district in Karnataka.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone and the inauguration of projects of the MRN group, headed by newly inducted Karnataka Minister Murugesh R Nirani, Shah listed out various central programmes for the welfare of the farmers. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa led BJP government in the state too has not left any stone unturned to work for the welfare of farmers, the Home Minister said, as reported by PTI.

Questioning the Congress as to why it could not take up measures like Rs 6,000 cash support per year for farmers and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana insurance scheme among others, he said, it was because the party’s intentions were not right.

Shah also asked people to continue their “support and blessing” for the BJP and Modi so as to continue with the agenda of making “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

Farmers prepared to protest till May 2024: BKU leader Tikait

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said farmers are prepared to protest against the Centre’s new farm laws “till May 2024” –– when the next Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held –– and termed the ongoing agitation by at Delhi borders an “ideological revolution”.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, Tikait said they want a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP), PTI reported.

“We are prepared to sit in protest till May 2024…our demand is that the three laws be taken back and the government provide a legal guarantee on the MSP,” Tikat said.

Dismissing allegations that the protest was fuelled by “rich farmers”, Tikait said people from villages and various outfits have joined the protest.

“This is an ideological revolution of farmers started from Delhi and will not fail. Farmers from villages do not want us come back until the three farm laws have been taken back,” he said.

He welcomed the SC’s decision on staying the implementation of the farm laws, but said the committee formed by the apex court has members who “supported” the laws.

“We do not want to go before the committee formed by the court. The government has also said that the government and farmers will find solution on this issue,” he said.

Tikait also said the opposition parties in the country were weak and that is why farmers had to start this agitation against the Centre’s new laws.

On the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) notices to some people supporting the farmers’ protest, he said, “Those who want to be part of the agitation must be ready for court cases, imprisonment and sealing of property.”

With PTI inputs