Double blow for RJD as 5 MLCs quit party, senior leader quits post

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Five RJD MLCs resigned from the party on Tuesday, days before elections to nine seats of the Bihar Legislative Council.

Meanwhile, RJD national vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh stepped down from his post in protest against the reported attempt of his Vaishali rival and former MP Ramakishore Singh to join the RJD. Ramakishore Singh had reportedly met RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav recently.

The RJD had eight MLCs. Five of them — Qamare Alam, Dilip Rai, Radhacharan Seth, Sanjay Prasad and Ranvijay Singh — leaving the party means they will not face provisions of the anti-defection law. According to sources in the JD(U) and RJD, the move was orchestrated by a senior JD(U) leader close to the chief minister.

Now that the RJD is left with three MLCs, including former CM Rabri Devi, the addition of three MLCs in the upcoming polls will not prevent Rabri Devi from losing the position of Leader of Opposition in the Upper House. The RJD needs eight members in the House of 75 to get the post.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi said: “I wish all five of them good luck. CM Nitish Kumar might have some political gain out of it, but how will it help the people of Bihar? Now I know what he was up to during self-confinement in CM House for 90 days. The CM was needed to meet the poor and address unemployment and migration issues.”

The JD(U) has announced its three MLC candidates — Ghulam Gous, Bhisma Sahni (an EBC) and Kumud Verma (OBC). The RJD has not announced its candidates, but the names of Sunil Singh and Farooq Shekh are doing the rounds. The BJP has sent its names to Delhi. The last date of filing nomination is June 25.

Raghuvansh Singh’s resignation also comes as a big blow to the RJD. Party spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewary said: “Raghuvansh babu is our guardian and founder member. There is still no word on Ramakishore Singh joining us. He is a true socialist leader and will continue to be our support system.”

Raghuvansh, who had contested against Ramakishore from Vaishali unsuccessfully in 2014, has been lying low in the RJD. His compatriot Jagdanand Singh was recently made Bihar state president.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.