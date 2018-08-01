‘Double badhai’ to ‘immature’ Opposition for trust vote: PM to MPs during BJP Parliamentary Party Meet

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, BJP chief Amit Shah, PM Narendra Modi, L K Advani, and Home Minister Rajnath Singh at Tuesday’s meet. Praveen Jain External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, BJP chief Amit Shah, PM Narendra Modi, L K Advani, and Home Minister Rajnath Singh at Tuesday’s meet. Praveen Jain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the Opposition for bringing the no-confidence motion against his government even though it did not have the numbers, and called it an act of “immaturity”.

Addressing the BJP parliamentary party meet, Modi said that those who brought the motion should be given “double badhai” (thanked profusely) since it gave the BJP and his government an opportunity to explain their “success”. Modi is also learnt to have said that “mature” parties cannot make “such mistakes”.

A BJP MP who was present in the meeting said, “The Prime Minister gave a brief speech and told party MPs that immaturity and dearth of ideas among opposition parties brought the no-confidence motion. He said no one understands why it was brought — we were neither short of numbers nor was the atmosphere in the country unfavourable to us.”

Modi, who was felicitated by MPs and ministers for the win in no-trust motion, is learnt to have said that opposition parties are now trying to “save their skin” by raising “unnecessary issues” against the BJP-led NDA government.

“But,” a source present in the meeting said, “the PM said that he and the party have used it extensively to our favour. The message and (the government’s) success stories have reached the most far-flung areas. The PM said we must appreciate those who opposed the motion, but double badhai should be given to those who moved the motion.”

According to a party leader, Modi also told the MPs that Indians in Uganda — the country he visited immediately after the no-confidence motion was defeated in Lok Sabha — had watched him live while he replied to the debate over the motion.

BJP president Amit Shah is learnt to have made a reference to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s hug and wink during the trust motion debate. “The party president was of the view that the hug was planned. He said the wink afterward only confirmed that it was a stage-managed move,” a BJP leader said.

Shah urged party MPs to work hard in constituencies to bring back the BJP back to power with more Lok Sabha seats in 2019.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Sushma Swaraj also addressed the MPs. While Gadkari spoke about the progress in railways and road transport sectors, Swaraj told the MPs that she had been receiving praises for Modi government’s initiatives even from abroad. Gadkari is learnt to have criticised the Opposition, especially the TDP, for “deliberately trying to defame” the government even though it has cooperated with development activities in non-BJP states.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the Prime Minister praised Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s speech on the motion and asked party MPs to take it to the masses.

