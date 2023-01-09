Doordarshan content to be overhauled, emphasis on original programming: Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi

The content aired on Doordarshan channels will be overhauled in the next four-six months and the emphasis will be on creating original programming, said Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s new scheme called Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND), with an outlay of Rs 2,539 crore, is focussed on content development, besides technical upgradation.

Under BIND, cleared by the Union Cabinet recently, there is also a major focus on increasing the coverage of All India Radio (AIR) in border areas. On the Indo-Nepal border, the coverage of AIR FM will be increased to 63 per cent from the existing 48.27 per cent, while along the border areas of Jammu & Kashmir, it will be increased by 76 per cent from 62 per cent presently, Dwivedi said.

With this, the government will expand the coverage of AIR’s FM channels to more than 80 per cent of the country’s population and also distribute eight lakh DD Free Dish DTH Set Top Boxes (DTBs) to people living in remote, tribal, Left Wing Extremism (LWE), and border areas.

For DD channels, the aim is to provide “rich content including in regional languages with a focus on entertainment, health, education, youth, sports and other public service content,” said Dwivedi, adding that the strengthening of news-gathering facilities will be carried out, expanding it to semi-rural areas for increasing the share of local and hyperlocal news coverage.

In fact, to fight competition from digital content consumption, and OTT platforms, Doordarshan may not be averse to the idea of launching its own OTT app, Dwivedi said, adding that even now, most of the DD content is available online on platforms like YouTube. “The aim is to create a healthy balance between DD’s duty as a public broadcaster and as an entertainer.”

The BIND scheme will also provide financial support to Prasar Bharati for the expansion and upgradation of its broadcasting infrastructure and civil work related to the organisation, said Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.

The purchase of OB vans and digital upgradation of DD and AIR studios to make them HD-ready will also be done as part of the project, the government said. Presently, Doordarshan operates 36 TV channels including 28 regional channels, while AIR operates more than 500 broadcasting centres.

The BIND scheme will increase the coverage of AIR FM transmitters in the country to 66 per cent by geographical area and 80 per cent in terms of population, up from 59 per cent and 68 per cent respectively, the government said.

The expansion of the reach of DD Free Dish is expected to generate employment opportunities in the manufacturing of the DD Free Dish DTH Boxes, the government said.

Content generation and innovation for AIR and DD has the potential for indirect employment for those engaged in various media fields such as TV/Radio production, transmission and associated media-related services, Dwivedi said.