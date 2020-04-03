Door-to-door survey: Health officials’ team examines 6,600 at Nayagaon, Jagatpura

During ration distribution at Jagatpura in Mohali on Thursday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) During ration distribution at Jagatpura in Mohali on Thursday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

AFTER THE first COVID-19 death was reported from Nayagaon and a positive case came to light from Jagatpura village near Mohali, the district administration examined as many as 6,600 people during a door-to-door survey in the last two days.

The Civil Surgeon, Dr Manjit Singh, said that when any new positive case is reported, the first attempt of the department is to ensure that the contacts of the positive case do not contract the disease and thus, they are screened and placed in home quarantine. If needed, their samples are taken. Apart from this, the house and area concerned is sealed. If a person has any apparent symptoms, he or she is immediately examined and tested.

He reiterated that the health department teams are examining the health of the people who are quarantined across the district as a precautionary measure. No fresh positive case was reported across the district on Thursday.

Dr Singh said that the people’s support is very important for complete elimination of this deadly disease. “Stay at home should be the only mantra for people to stay away from this deadly disease. Those who have been placed in home quarantine should not go out and follow the government guidelines properly,” he said.

Dr Singh urged the residents to stay at their homes, following government guidelines, rather than being scared and terrified of the disease.

He said that a house-to-house survey was conducted at Jagatpura and Nayagaon on Thursday where two positive COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday. He said that health department teams visited as many as 1,230 houses at both the villages and examined nearly 6,600 people. Dr Kuljeet Kaur, Senior Medical Officer of Gharuan who led the survey teams, said that teams of health workers found five persons having mild symptoms of common cold and cough. Their samples will soon be taken. The village people were asked to keep social distancing, wash their hands frequently, eat good food and stay at home.

Jagatpura sealed, no entry and exit allowed by police

Jagatpura village located on the outskirts of Mohali was sealed and strict security arrangements were put in place after a 55-year-old man was found positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jagdeep Sehgal visited the village and asked the officials concerned not to allow any outsider to enter the village. The villagers were also told to stay indoors. The positive patient was said to be in contact of several persons and was also present while the ration was being distributed in the area a few days ago.

