Door-to-door surveillance: Number of people with symptoms has come down, says Vadodara civic body

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Saturday said that the number of suspected Covid-19 cases has gone down significantly in the second round of door-to-door surveillance conducted from July 21 to 25. While 3,483 people showed symptoms of the disease in the first round, it has come down to 2,208 in the second round of surveillance.

In the first round of surveillance held from July 8 to 12, the teams had reported 32 patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI), which has come down to seven in the second round, a graph released by Officer on Special Duty Vinod Rao indicated on Saturday.

Rao said, “Today, we completed the second round of the rapid door-to-door surveillance across the city, with focus on vulnerable and high risk areas. About 820 teams comprising 1,700 persons including around 400 teachers completed this task in five days. The number of people with mild and moderate Covid-19 symptoms identified this time has reduced considerably from the first round. This is a good sign for Vadodara. We are analysing the surveillance data Public Health Centre-wise and sub centre-wise.”

Rao added that the number of symptomatic patients detected per day through Dhanwantari Rath has come down in the last 10 days. “From July 15, we doubled the number of raths from 17 to 34 per Primary Health Centre. We also started evening raths in vulnerable areas. Despite all this, there is not much increase in absolute numbers of cases detected per day too,” he said.

Vadodara has doubled its Covid-19 tally in a period of around a month to settle at 4102 on Saturday — from 2,042 positive cases on June 25. The city had seen a doubling of cases in 25 days in the first phase of opening up of the lockdown, going up from 1,057 cases on May 31 to 2,042 cases on June 25.

