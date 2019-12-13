Don’t withdraw cases against those who instigated Koregaon Bhima violence, says RPI(A)

At a press conference on Thursday, RPI(A) officebearers said cases against hundreds of activists who allegedly took part in protests against the Koregaon Bhima violence should be withdrawn as early as possible.(Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi/File) At a press conference on Thursday, RPI(A) officebearers said cases against hundreds of activists who allegedly took part in protests against the Koregaon Bhima violence should be withdrawn as early as possible.(Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi/File)

The Republican Party of India (RPI-A), led by Union minister Ramdas Athawale, has demanded that the state government should not withdraw cases filed against those allegedly involved in instigating the clashes in Koregaon Bhima area on January 1, 2018.

At a press conference on Thursday, RPI(A) officebearers said cases against hundreds of activists who allegedly took part in protests against the Koregaon Bhima violence should be withdrawn as early as possible. “But the cases against Sambhaji Bhide and others for allegedly instigating the violence should not be withdrawn and proper investigation should be conducted,” said former deputy mayor and city RPI (A) leader Siddharth Dhende.

Following a complaint filed by a Dalit woman, Anita Savale, an FIR was lodged against Hindutva leaders Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote under sections of the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, accusing them of instigating the violence. The police have not arrested Bhide, citing a lack of evidence. After the Supreme Court rejected Ekbote’s anticipatory bail plea, the Pune Rural Police arrested him, but he was later released on bail.

Meanwhile, RPI(A) leaders also called for the government to provide Rs 100 crore for the development of the area around the Jaystambh in Perne village.

