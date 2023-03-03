Don’t want violence… have asked everyone to maintain peace: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has successfully led the BJP in its efforts to retain power in the state, with the party beating anti-incumbency and the emergence of TIPRA Motha to cross the majority mark and bag 32 seats. The CM himself won from the constituency of Town Bardowali by 1,257 votes. He speaks with Debraj Deb about the BJP’s victory and the state government’s plans going ahead. Excerpts:
The entire credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and others for bolstering the confidence of party karyakartas in the state. Everyone, including grassroots workers such as ‘panna pramukhs’ and booth presidents, worked hard and it showed in the results today.
Despite being a triangular fight, the elections were held peacefully. We have appealed to everyone on our side and the Opposition to maintain peace. We do not want post-poll violence. These incidents of violence were common in the past. They should not repeat.
We shall work to make Tripura Ek Tripura, Srestha Tripura. We shall continue to take Tripura ahead and continue the good work we started (in 2018).
Our only issue is development and we shall continue our work to develop Tripura like we were doing.