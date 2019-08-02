Don’t want to shift Unnao rape survivor to Delhi hospital for now: Family tells Supreme Court

Family members of the Unnao rape survivor have told the Supreme Court that they do not want to shift the victim to AIIMS, New Delhi from King George’s Medical University in Lucknow, for now. The survivor is unconscious and is in a critical condition. The lawyer representing the family said she can be shifted once her condition is stable.

Advertising

“Unnao rape survivor’s family is at liberty to take a call on shifting her to AIIMS (in Delhi) from Lucknow hospital,” the apex court said. The court further reiterated its stand that media organisations should not directly, indirectly or in any manner disclose the identity of the Unnao rape survivor.

The top court, however, ordered the “immediate shifting” of the victim’s uncle, who is currently lodged in a Rae Bareli jail, to Tihar jail.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court expressed strong displeasure over the handling of the Unnao rape case and the road accident last Sunday which left the victim and her lawyer critically injured and her two aunts dead. It transferred all cases related to the matter from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi, while ordering interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the victim and CRPF security cover for her, the family and their lawyer.

Advertising

In line with the court direction, the Lucknow District Magistrate and SSP handed a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the victim’s mother later on Thursday.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who represents Bangarmau in the UP Assembly, is the accused in the rape case and has been booked for murder in the accident case.