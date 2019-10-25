Don’t want to see people divided over religion: Mamata

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday reiterated that she does not want to see people getting divided over religion.

After inaugurating a Kali Puja in Siliguri, Banerjee said the people in North Bengal must stay united. “I want my brothers and sisters to stay united. I don’t want to see them getting divided over National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. We will not allow such division of people on the basis of religion. In this festive season, I will pray before the almighty to keep everyone safe, happy and together,” the chief minister said.

Two days back Banerjee had made it clear that there will be no detention camps in Bengal. “I say this with all responsibility and in the presence of all government officials that we have no plans to carry out the NRC exercise in our state. I am saying this on behalf of the Bengal government. A state government looks after the policy implementation. The NRC was held in Assam as it was a part of Assam Accord and there is a BJP government there.

But, here we (TMC) run the government. So, the question of setting up any detention camp does not arise,” she had said during an administrative review meeting Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee took out a padayatra at Kurseong in Darjeeling hills to interact with the people. Later she visited Netaji Institute for Asian Studies in Kurseong, a museum dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The house, which has been converted into the museum, was used by Netaji when he was put under house arrest by the British.

“Two years ago we had started setting up this museum. Netaji had used this house when he was under house arrest. Today, I have come here to pay tribute to the great son of the soil and also to see how things are going here,” the chief minister said.