‘Very murky, tricky’: Julio Ribeiro says won’t head probe into Deshmukh allegations

Retired Director General of Police of Maharashtra Julio Ribeiro, whose name was advocated by NCP chief Sharad Pawar and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to lead the investigation into allegations levelled against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by Param Bir Singh, has refused to be a part of the probe.

The former IPS officer said, “If I am asked, I will refuse. Please understand that I am 92-years-old. I do not have that ability to make such inquiries. Even if I had the ability, I would have refused because this is a very murky affair and it is not meant for people like me.”

He added, “Also, why should I lead an investigation against the sitting Home Minister. The probe must be made by Sharad Pawar himself. He is the head of the party. They themselves know everything and they should take action. They will have to do it now because people are fed up with all this.”

When asked as to whether he can recommend anyone who is fit to lead the probe, Riberio said, “No, I won’t be able to do that. I have no intention of recommending and putting good people in this situation. It is very tricky situation as besides the political links, there are now murder allegations being brought in against officers of Mumbai Police. All of this is happening because of ambitious police officers and unscrupulous politicians.”

Earlier in the day, Pawar had suggested to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to appoint Riberio to head the investigations. “The Maharashtra Chief Minister has full authority to take a decision regarding an inquiry into the allegations against the Home Minister,” he had said.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, too, had vouched for the former IPS officer saying “retired DG Julio Ribiero is an upright police officer and his credentials are very high”.

On Saturday, in an eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had asked Assistant Inspector Sachin Waze, arrested by the NIA in the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case, to collect Rs 100 crore every month, including Rs 40-50 crore from some 1,750-odd bars and restaurants in Mumbai.