Don’t vote for BSP in Lok Sabha polls, says Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who was in Barabanki Saturday to take part in “Kisan, Naujawan Swabhiman rally” organised by the Congress, urged people not to vote for Mayawati’s party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress leader said that BSP fields candidates and enters into an alliance to divide votes in favour of the BJP. However, he did not comment on the SP, which forged an alliance with BSP last month.

Speaking to The Sunday Express after the rally, Baghel said, “I have seen it in Chhattisgarh how, under pressure from BJP, BSP entered into a special alliance to divide the vote. Though they were unsuccessful, the party has made similar attempts… to field candidates that favour BJP’s chances… That is why I warn people that if they want to defeat Modi, they should opt for Congress.”