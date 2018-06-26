Don’t use the term Emergency irresponsibly: Vice President

Vice President Naidu with Prasar Bharati chairman A Surya Prakash at the release of Prakash’s book on Monday. (Express photo/Amit Mehra) Vice President Naidu with Prasar Bharati chairman A Surya Prakash at the release of Prakash’s book on Monday. (Express photo/Amit Mehra)

Stating that the term Emergency should not be “bandied about casually, or irresponsibly,” Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said that Emergency means “dictatorship, and the worst abuse of executive power.”

Speaking at an event to launch the regional-language editions of the book “Emergency: Indian Democracy’s Darkest Hour” by Prasar Bharati chairman A Surya Prakash, Naidu said, “Talking vaguely about the Emergency would not help Young India understand its impact and reach. A detailed account would make them understand and appreciate better the extent and sweep of the perversion that guided the state apparatus during those dark 21 months.”

The Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Gujarati versions of the book were launched to coincide with the 43rd anniversary of the Emergency.

Stating that democracy was “sterilised, sapping it of its profound energy and vitality” during those 21 months, Naidu listed out “33 aberrations” —- “spanning the Parliament, the Judiciary and the Executive” —- to “hold a mirror to what had happened in our country (between) June 25, 1975 and March 21, 1977. Among them, he said, “The Prime Minister of the day strongly feels the need to give a ‘shock treatment’ to the people, just a few days after an adverse High Court Judgment in an election related case holds the said Prime Minister guilty of electoral malpractices during Lok Sabha elections…(the PM) asks the President late at night to sign a Proclamation that was not approved by the Union Cabinet, saying there was no time to call the Cabinet, (and) writes to President on a plain white sheet seeking to issue such a proclamation instead of the official letter head.”

He said, “The President of the day signs on the dotted line…without any consideration of the disastrous implications of such bizarre surrender.”

He said, “An extra-constitutional coterie emerges and runs the affairs of the state with no accountability but full powers…. Newspapers were categorised as friendly, neutral and hostile, and dealt with accordingly — accreditation of non-complinant journalists gets cancelled, advertisements stopped to newspapers critical of the government.”

Stating that “core Indian values and ethos have no place for intolerance (and) pluralism is ingrained in our outlook”, Naidu said, “On the 43rd anniversary of Emergency, I would like the message to go out that any citizen who violates the freedoms of fellow citizen would have no right to be called an Indian.”

Surya Prakash said that his book is based on testimonies recorded in the Shah Commission (set up after the Emergency to look into the “excesses”), certain official records and his own experiences as a journalist (he was working with The Indian Express’s Bangalore bureau at the time).

