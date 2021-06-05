Don’t use IMA platform to propagate religion: Delhi court

A Delhi court has directed Indian Medical Association (IMA) president Dr J A Jayalal to not use the organisation’s platform for propagating any religion while dismissing a suit against him for allegedly starting a defamatory campaign against Hindu religion.

Quoting from poet Mohamad Iqbal’s couplet, Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Goel in his order dated June 3 dismissed the suit filed by one Rohit Jha.

ASJ Goel wrote, “Majhab nahi sikhata apas mein bair rakhna; Hindi hai hum watan hai Hindustan humara; saare jahan se acha Hindustan humara…. The word Hindi in this couplet, written by a Muslim poet, does not refer to Hindus but is referred to all Hindustanis, irrespective of caste, colour and religion, which is the beauty of secularism.”

The court stated that “no injunction is required to be passed on the assurance given during arguments by defendant (Jayalal) to the court that he shall not indulge in such kind of activity.”

Dr Johnrose Austin Jayalal was nominated as president of the IMA, the largest council of health professionals in India, in December 2020.

Jha alleged that under the shield of IMA, Jayalal is misusing his position and misleading the nation and people to convert Hindus to Christianity. Citing articles and interviews of Jayalal, he sought a direction from the court to restrain the IMA chief from writing, speaking in the media, or publishing any content that is defamatory to Hindu religion or Ayurveda.

The court observed, “Secularism is fundamental aspect of our Constitution and the duty to keep aspect of secularism alive in India does not rest on any one community but is cumulative efforts of all Indians.” It said that freedom to profess one’s own religion is an integral part of Constitution with respect to other religions as well.

“Exclusivism or preference of one religion over others by State or public functionaries or private bodies, while discharging public functions, strikes at the very root of the fundamental values of our Constitution, namely, secularism,” ASJ Goel said. “It negates neutrality promotes discrimination and denies equal treatment. The exclusive promotion of a particular religion by an institution defies the secular character of the Constitution and denies the constitutional value and morality.”

The court said that “it becomes bounden duty of every Indian to honour the religion of each other…”

Dr Jayalal’s lawyers had argued in court that he is “not against ayurveda but is against mixopathy.”