Don’t use Eid meeting to lobby for party ticket for Assembly polls: Omar Abdullah to NC leaders

"When you use the open access of Eid to bring a delegation to my home to lobby for your assembly mandate you aren't doing yourself any favours," Omar Abdullah, a former chief minister, tweeted. 

Omar Abdullah asked his party leaders to keep politics out of Eid celebrations. (File photo)

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Thursday asked his party leaders to desist from lobbying for party ticket for the forthcoming Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir by using the open access to him on the occasion of Eid.

“When you use the open access of Eid to bring a delegation to my home to lobby for your assembly mandate you aren’t doing yourself any favours,” Abdullah, a former chief minister, tweeted.

He asked his party leaders to keep politics out of Eid celebrations.

“Please leave the politics out of my celebrations for a couple of days,” he added.

Jammu and Kashmir is under President’s rule as the last elected government of the PDP-BJP coalition fell in June last year after the ruling party at the Centre pulled out. Election to the Assembly is expected in autumn this year.

