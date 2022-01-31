Don’t use abbreviated form for exam: NTPC to Railways

INDIA’S LARGEST power producer NTPC has asked the railways to not use the abbreviated form of its Railways Recruitment Board Non-Technical Popular Categories exam – RRB NTPC – to avoid harming the reputation of the power producer during ongoing protests.

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have witnessed widespread violent protests by job aspirants over alleged discrepancies in the railways recruitment process for Non-Technical Popular Categories.

The NTPC called on the railways to clarify that the power producer was not linked to the exam and use the full form of the recruitment scheme in press releases.

“While we are confident that railways is taking all the necessary steps to address the situation…NTPC Ltd has inadvertently been caught in the crossfire,” the company said in a letter to the railways.“This you would agree is also hurting our reputation,” the company said while also urging the railways to rename the exams to avoid confusion in the future.