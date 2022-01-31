scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Must Read

Don’t use abbreviated form for exam: NTPC to Railways

🔴 Bihar and UP have seen violent protests by aspirants over the RRB NTPC exam over alleged discrepancies

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
January 31, 2022 3:05:56 am
Indian Railways, Railways suspends NTPC exam, Railway exam aspirants, Railways protests, India news, Indian express, Railways Recruitment Board Non-Technical Popular Categories exam, RRB NTPCThe NTPC called on the railways to clarify that the power producer was not linked to the exam and use the full form of the recruitment scheme in press releases. File

INDIA’S LARGEST power producer NTPC has asked the railways to not use the abbreviated form of its Railways Recruitment Board Non-Technical Popular Categories exam – RRB NTPC – to avoid harming the reputation of the power producer during ongoing protests.

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have witnessed widespread violent protests by job aspirants over alleged discrepancies in the railways recruitment process for Non-Technical Popular Categories.

The NTPC called on the railways to clarify that the power producer was not linked to the exam and use the full form of the recruitment scheme in press releases.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

“While we are confident that railways is taking all the necessary steps to address the situation…NTPC Ltd has inadvertently been caught in the crossfire,” the company said in a letter to the railways.“This you would agree is also hurting our reputation,” the company said while also urging the railways to rename the exams to avoid confusion in the future.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 30: Latest News

Advertisement