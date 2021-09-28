Don’t treat young docs as football in power game: SC

SUPREME COURT on Monday pulled up the National Medical Commission (NMC) and National Board of Examination (NBE) for making “last-minute changes” to the syllabus of the 2021 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET-SS) and cautioned them not to treat young doctors as footballs.

“Please speak to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to look at this. Don’t treat these young doctors as football in this game of power,” a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and B V Nagarathna said as the petition filed by PG doctors challenging the changes came up before it.

The bench questioned the authorities why the changes were introduced midway and could not have waited till next year.

Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the NBE, submitted that it was a “well-considered” decision. But the court was not convinced and said, “We are dissatisfied with the authorities.”

“We are now dealing with young doctors who will appear for super specialty exams… This is so important for their career. Now you cannot introduce changes last minute,” said Justice Chandrachud.

Justice Nagarathna pointed out that the pattern of study is according to pattern of exams and asked, “If you change it suddenly then what will happen.”

“Hold a meeting… and set your house in order. We cannot let the young doctors be at the mercy of the insensitive bureaucrats,” said the bench. “We are putting you on notice that if we are not satisfied, we will pass strictures. If you can put your house in order and enforce the change from next year then it’s fine.” Justice Chandrachud asked them to take a decision by October 4.