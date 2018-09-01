Don’t touch Stalin’s feet, greet him with ‘Vanakkam’ instead: DMK to cadres

The DMK reminded cadres how Stalin, in January 2017, had asked members not to embarass him by touching his feet. The DMK reminded cadres how Stalin, in January 2017, had asked members not to embarass him by touching his feet.

DMK cadres have been advised to refrain from touching party chief M K Stalin’s feet as it went against the ideals of self-respect. Instead, the members can greet him by saying ‘Vanakkam’, with love. In a party statement released on Friday, the DMK said, “We urge the cadres to not cause unease to party president M K Stalin by touching his feet… Let us guard the principle of duty, dignity and discipline.”

Deprecating the age-old practice, the party said, “Let us give up the servitude of touching the feet to grab attention and cooperate to foster to a good culture.”

For years, the DMK had criticised the AIADMK leaders for falling at the feet of late J Jayalalithaa as a mark of their “servitude”. The DMK reminded cadres how Stalin, in January 2017, had asked members not to embarrass him by touching his feet.

“Stalin had appealed to the cadres, even at the time of taking charge as the party working president (January, 2017), not to embarrass him by touching his feet. The party members should remember that our proud culture is to greet the leader with Vanakkam, chest erect”, the party release said.

Besides this, the party urged its cadres to not present Stalin or other senior leaders with showy garlands and shawls. Alternatively, members can gift books which were being distributed to libraries across Tamil Nadu for use by students and the public.

Similarly, cadres must avoid the use of ostentatious banners and flex boards to disseminate information on party events that disrupt traffic and inconvenience people.

