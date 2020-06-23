‘India, China don’t need any help from outside’: Russian Foreign Minister on border row

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said New Delhi-Beijing showed their commitment to a peaceful resolution. (File) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said New Delhi-Beijing showed their commitment to a peaceful resolution. (File)

Reacting to the standoff between India and China on the Ladakh border issue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the two countries “don’t need any help from outside” while underlining that New Delhi-Beijing showed their commitment to a peaceful resolution.

“I don’t think that India and China need any help from the outside. I don’t think they need to be helped, especially when it comes to country issues. They can solve them on their own, it means the recent event,” Lavrov said at the the Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting.

The Russian Foreign Minister also said that India and China have exhibited their commitment towards a peaceful resolution. “They started meetings at the level of defence officers, foreign ministers and neither of the 2 sides made any statements which would indicate that any of them would pursue non-diplomatic solutions,” he said.

“We hope that the situation will continue to be peaceful and they will continue to be committed to peaceful resolution of disputes,” Lavrov said.

Meanwhile, with the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi beside him, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Tuesday underlined the need for recognising legitimate interest of partners in a multilateral set-up and following ethos of international relations.

Addressing a virtual conference of the Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral, Jaishankar said, “This special meeting reiterates our belief in the time-tested principles of international relations. But the challenge today is not just one of concepts and norms, but equally of their practice.”

This was Jaishankar’s first face-to-face meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi after the violent face-off in the Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Commanding Officer, were killed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.