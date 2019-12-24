Don’t think she will join politics, Fadnavis says after Amruta’s tweet on Thackeray

Amruta drew flak from Shiv Sena leaders after her tweet on Uddhav. Amruta drew flak from Shiv Sena leaders after her tweet on Uddhav.

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Monday steered clear of the controversy over his wife Amruta Fadnavis’ comments on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“Amruta Fadnavis has her own personality. She takes her own decisions…,” he said at a press conference in Pune on Monday. The former chief minister said as per his knowledge, his wife has no intention of joining politics. “I don’t think she will join politics,” he said.

Amruta drew flak from Shiv Sena leaders after her tweet on Uddhav. “One cannot be a ‘Thackeray’ also by just putting ‘Thackeray’ surname after his name! One needs to be true, principled and should think for betterment of people and party members above his own family and power dynamics!,” Amruta had tweeted.

Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe, who is also the Deputy Speaker in the Legislative Council, said she does not want to attach much importance to Amruta’s statement. “Our other leaders have spoken about it,” she said. Sena’s Sanjay Raut too said Sena leaders will give an appropriate response.

