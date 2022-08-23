Don’t think we have ignored it: SC warns TN counsel on minister’s comments on freebies

The Supreme Court has taken serious exception to a Tamil Nadu minister’s remarks on the freebies issue, with Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Tuesday warning state counsel P Wilson, not to be under the impression that the comments had been ignored by the court.

“Mr Wilson, I am sorry to say, I want to say so many things. But I don’t want to, being a chief justice, talk about your party or minister… (about) what he is talking,” CJI Ramana said while hearing the petitions seeking a ban on promises of freebies during polls.

Wilson is an MP from Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, the DMK.

The CJI further said: “I don’t think wisdom belongs to only one person or one particular party…We are also responsible…The way of talking, the way of statement you are giving, don’t think that we are ignoring, that we are closing our eyes.”

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan had recently told TV news channel NDTV that he did not understand the role of the courts in deciding the issue of freebies.

Replying to a query on whether there was a distinction between distribution of free ration and other items such as TVs, the minister is quoted to have said: “Whatever that distinction is, it’s not clear to me that the Supreme Court, TV anchors or the Finance Commission is the right authority under the Constitution to make that distinction.”

He further added: “The voters will make their minds based on whether they like it or don’t like it…(whether) they re-elect or don’t elect. I don’t understand what the role of the court is in this. Since when does any country’s Constitution allow the Supreme Court to decide how public money is spent?”

Though the CJI did not name the minister, the submissions by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who represents the petitioner demanding the ban on freebies, made it amply clear what the court was alluding to.

“I have seen all those interviews that the Finance minister of Tamil Nadu (P Thiagarajan) has given and the kind of language he has used for the Supreme Court. I think that it’s completely unacceptable., They have their domain. They should respect it,” said Sankaranarayanan, adding “I think your Lordships were extremely gracious in not taking notice of it and your Lordships may ignore it”.