scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Don’t think we have ignored it: SC warns TN counsel on minister’s comments on freebies

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan had recently told TV news channel NDTV that he did not understand the role of the courts in deciding the issue of freebies.

Though the CJI did not name the minister, the submissions by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who represents the petitioner demanding the ban on freebies, made it amply clear what the court was alluding to. (File)

The Supreme Court has taken serious exception to a Tamil Nadu minister’s remarks on the freebies issue, with Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Tuesday warning state counsel P Wilson, not to be under the impression that the comments had been ignored by the court.

“Mr Wilson, I am sorry to say, I want to say so many things. But I don’t want to, being a chief justice, talk about your party or minister… (about) what he is talking,” CJI Ramana said while hearing the petitions seeking a ban on promises of freebies during polls.

Wilson is an MP from Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, the DMK.

The CJI further said: “I don’t think wisdom belongs to only one person or one particular party…We are also responsible…The way of talking, the way of statement you are giving, don’t think that we are ignoring, that we are closing our eyes.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan had recently told TV news channel NDTV that he did not understand the role of the courts in deciding the issue of freebies.

Replying to a query on whether there was a distinction between distribution of free ration and other items such as TVs, the minister is quoted to have said: “Whatever that distinction is, it’s not clear to me that the Supreme Court, TV anchors or the Finance Commission is the right authority under the Constitution to make that distinction.”

He further added: “The voters will make their minds based on whether they like it or don’t like it…(whether) they re-elect or don’t elect. I don’t understand what the role of the court is in this. Since when does any country’s Constitution allow the Supreme Court to decide how public money is spent?”

Advertisement
Read |Supreme Court says debate on ‘freebie’ issue important for country’s welfare

Though the CJI did not name the minister, the submissions by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who represents the petitioner demanding the ban on freebies, made it amply clear what the court was alluding to.

“I have seen all those interviews that the Finance minister of Tamil Nadu (P Thiagarajan) has given and the kind of language he has used for the Supreme Court. I think that it’s completely unacceptable., They have their domain. They should respect it,” said Sankaranarayanan, adding “I think your Lordships were extremely gracious in not taking notice of it and your Lordships may ignore it”.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 06:51:31 pm
Next Story

Explained: On what grounds is Donald Trump suing the US govt after FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago home?

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Adani to buy 29.2% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

Adani to buy 29.2% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

India successfully flight-tests Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile

India successfully flight-tests Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Explained | Why are Kerala fishermen protesting against the Vizhinjam port?

Explained | Why are Kerala fishermen protesting against the Vizhinjam port?

Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Premium
Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained

Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement