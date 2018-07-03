Don’t support govt, but back pro-people decisions: Nitin Gadkari to media

“We are all stakeholders. If a positive and supportive role is adopted in view of whatever is in the national and social interest, it will give relief to the country,” Gadkari said. (File) “We are all stakeholders. If a positive and supportive role is adopted in view of whatever is in the national and social interest, it will give relief to the country,” Gadkari said. (File)

Media should not support those who oppose policies or decisions which are in the interest of the common man, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said.

Speaking at the executive meeting of the Federation of PTI Employees’ Unions here last night, he advocated a “positive and supportive role” for “whatever is in the national interest”.

The BJP leader said media should focus more on technology, science and innovation as the young generation was keen on getting updates about these sectors rather than political coverage and “what Rahul Gandhi says or Nitin Gadkari says”.

The minister of road transport and highways listed some projects which could not progress speedily for various reasons, including people approaching the courts to oppose them, and difficulties in removing encroachments on land needed for the projects.

“We are all stakeholders. If a positive and supportive role is adopted in view of whatever is in the national and social interest, it will give relief to the country,” Gadkari said.

“Don’t support any individual, any party, don’t support any government. But do not support elements which are opposed to the things which are in the interest of the common man,” he said.

Media in the United States covered the 9/11 terrorist attack with due sensitivity and restraint, he said.

“In the 9/11 attacks’ case, no dead body was shown. When the Taj (Mahal) Hotel was attacked (in Mumbai, during the November 2008 terror attack), its information was being relayed on TV. The information could reach terrorists through TV. Hence, news should be broadcast carefully,” he said.

