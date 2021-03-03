Don’t shy away from engaging with J&K people: Mufti to Centre

Stating that peace in the subcontinent would lead through Kashmir, former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday urged the Centre not to shy away from “engaging with the people of Jammu and Kashmir” and to carry forward the dialogue with Pakistan.

Addressing a party convention in south Kashmir’s Anantag district, she said New Delhi should “take a considerate view of rights and aspirations” of the people of J&K. Mufti said she is hopeful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grab the opportunity, provided by the SAARC summit, to carry forward the recent Indo-Pak peace gesture.