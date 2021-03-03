scorecardresearch
Don’t shy away from engaging with J&K people: Mufti to Centre

Addressing a party convention in south Kashmir's Anantag district, she said New Delhi should “take a considerate view of rights and aspirations” of the people of J&K"

Written by Bashaarat Masood | Srinagar |
March 3, 2021 5:59:20 am
Mehbooba mufti, Pakistan india dialogue, Jammu and Kashmir, Narendra Modi, SAARC sumit, indian express newsPDP president Mehbooba Mufti. (Express File)

Stating that peace in the subcontinent would lead through Kashmir, former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday urged the Centre not to shy away from “engaging with the people of Jammu and Kashmir” and to carry forward the dialogue with Pakistan.

Addressing a party convention in south Kashmir’s Anantag district, she said New Delhi should “take a considerate view of rights and aspirations” of the people of J&K. Mufti said she is hopeful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grab the opportunity, provided by the SAARC summit, to carry forward the recent Indo-Pak peace gesture.

