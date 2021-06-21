Don’t rush for kharif sowing: Maharashtra govt to farmers

They have been told to gradually start the sowing process from July first week. (File)

THE STATE agriculture department has issued an advisory, urging farmers not to rush for kharif sowing after a few spell of rain.

Agriculture centres across 355 talukas have directed farmers to wait for a while to ensure adequate showers. They have been told to gradually start the sowing process from July first week.

A senior secretary in the agriculture department said, “After the first few spells, farmers tend to start sowing kharif crops. They utilise the entire stock of seeds and fertilisers. But if after sowing, there is a long dry spell, their efforts are wasted. It also incurs huge financial loss.”

Over past seven years, the rain patterns have changed in Maharashtra.

The gap between two rain spells is getting longer. It is detrimental for growth of crop. Farmers have to opt for “dobar perni” or second sowing of crops.

Officials said the rain deficit in the backward regions of Vidarbha and Marathwada is up to 90 percent.

While there is good rain in the coastal Konkan belt, situation in Palghar and Thane rural is not very conducive to sow seeds. However, Vidarbha and Marathwada, which together account for 19 districts with main crops like soybean, tur, uday, moong and cotton have to wait for the monsoon to settle down.

Intense rainfall for a few hours accompanied with thunder and hailstorm is not the right situation to take to fields.

Almost 1.56 crore farmers across Maharashtra have been rearing to start the sowing of kharif crop across 141 lakh hectares. Compared to Vidarbha and Marathwada, situation in north and western Maharashtra is better, sources in the agriculture department said.

The infrastructure for irrigation is better in the sugar belt.