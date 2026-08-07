Don’t renew Farakka Water Treaty without safeguarding Bihar’s interests, JD(U) tells Centre

THE JD(U), a key ally of the BJP, on Thursday raised concerns over the proposed renewal of the 1996 Farakka Water Treaty with Bangladesh, urging the Centre not to extend the agreement unless Bihar’s long-term water security and developmental needs are fully addressed.
Raising the issue through a Special Mention in the Rajya Sabha, JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha said the treaty is due to expire on December 12, and argued that renewing it without adequately factoring in Bihar’s interests would be detrimental to the state’s long-term development.
Jha said the Farakka Barrage was constructed primarily to ensure adequate water flow for the Kolkata Port and the Hooghly river, but Bihar has over the decades faced adverse consequences, particularly during the lean season, when water availability declines.
He said several districts in south Bihar were witnessing a steady fall in groundwater levels, aggravating irrigation and drinking water shortages and exposing the state to recurring water stress. Given Bihar’s dependence on the Ganga basin, he said, adequate river flows were essential for agriculture, drinking water, industrial development and the state’s future water security.
Referring to the Bihar government’s assessment of future requirements, Jha said the state would need around 2,000 cusecs of additional water by 2050, while the proposal under consideration provides for a lower allocation.
The JD(U) leader urged the Centre not to renew the 1996 treaty in its present form. Instead, he called for a fresh arrangement based on a scientific assessment of the water requirements of all Ganga basin states, including Bihar.
He said the treaty should not be renewed until adequate guarantees were provided for Bihar’s water security, agricultural needs, drinking water supply and developmental requirements, warning that any extension without such safeguards would undermine the state’s long-term interests and the livelihoods of millions.