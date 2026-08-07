Don’t renew Farakka Water Treaty without safeguarding Bihar’s interests, JD(U) tells Centre

THE JD(U), a key ally of the BJP, on Thursday raised concerns over the proposed renewal of the 1996 Farakka Water Treaty with Bangladesh, urging the Centre not to extend the agreement unless Bihar’s long-term water security and developmental needs are fully addressed.

Raising the issue through a Special Mention in the Rajya Sabha, JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha said the treaty is due to expire on December 12, and argued that renewing it without adequately factoring in Bihar’s interests would be detrimental to the state’s long-term development.

Jha said the Farakka Barrage was constructed primarily to ensure adequate water flow for the Kolkata Port and the Hooghly river, but Bihar has over the decades faced adverse consequences, particularly during the lean season, when water availability declines.