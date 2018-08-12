Don’t remain mute spectator to street violence: Assam DGP

The violence does not remain confined to the street but spills over to one’s home if a person continues to remain a mute spectator, the DGP said in his address at the Fourth Yamin Hazarika Woman of Substance Award. (Representational Image) The violence does not remain confined to the street but spills over to one’s home if a person continues to remain a mute spectator, the DGP said in his address at the Fourth Yamin Hazarika Woman of Substance Award. (Representational Image)

People should not remain mute spectators to incidents of street violence but take proactive steps to stop it, Assam Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia has said. The violence does not remain confined to the street but spills over to one’s home if a person continues to remain a mute spectator, the DGP said in his address at the Fourth Yamin Hazarika Woman of Substance Award, conferred on noted wildlife activist Purnima Devi Barman here yesterday.

If people become immune to violence and does nothing to stop it, it will trickle to one’s home with children assuming that there was nothing wrong with the situation, he said. In this context, the DGP also stressed on instilling the right values in the younger generation.

Stating that it takes an entire community to nurture and bring up a child, Saikia said, “There is a saying in China that it takes a village to bring up a child. Earlier it was followed in our society too but unfortunately in recent times it is not so, leading to many problems.”

The DGP conferred the award on Barman who was honoured with the Whitley Award, popularly called the Green Oscars, last year for her efforts to conserve the endangered Greater Adjutant Stork in Assam.

The Award has been instituted by an Assam-based collective ‘Women’s Hub’ in memory of North East’s first IPS officer Yamin Hazarika, who died of leukaemia at the age of 43 in 1999.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App