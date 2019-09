Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday reiterated that she will not allow the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC)”in ‘he state. “Don’t panic over NRC. There will be no NRC in this state,” Banerjee said.

On Monday, during a meeting at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, she had underscored that she will not allow its implementation in her state. She also claimed that six people died in Bengal due to NRC fear.