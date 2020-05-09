Don’t need nod to start production, LG Polymers had told green panel

Based on the amendment, LG Polymers had asked the CFE to delete the condition for requiring environmental clearance before starting production of engineering plastics. (PTI) Based on the amendment, LG Polymers had asked the CFE to delete the condition for requiring environmental clearance before starting production of engineering plastics. (PTI)

LG Polymers India, a subsidiary of South Korea-based LG Chemicals, had on May 10, 2017, told the Consent for Establishment (CFE) Committee of the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) that it did not require an environmental impact assessment to start production of engineering plastics at its Visakhapatnam plant, and therefore should be allowed to go for production immediately.

According to the minutes of meeting of the CFE, accessed by The Indian Express, LG Polymers cited a June 25, 2014, amendment made by the central government to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification and claimed that the new rules exempted EIA for “products from polymer granules”. Based on the amendment, LG Polymers had asked the CFE to delete the condition for requiring environmental clearance before starting production of engineering plastics.

The CFE of APPCB, however, refused LG Polymers’ stand and asked it to approach the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and get clarification on whether the plant needed an “environmental clearance” for manufacturing engineering plastics.

Engineering plastics are a group of enhanced plastics that have better mechanical and thermal properties than lower grade commodity plastics such as polystyrene, polyethylene, and polyvinyl chloride. They are used to make car bumpers, motorcycle helmets among other high-grade products.

Mails to LG Chemical representatives in South Korea and LG Polymers representatives in Visakhapatnam and Gurgaon on whether they had approached MoEF did not elicit any response.

As reported earlier by The Indian Express, LG Polymers had in an affidavit on May 10 last year accepted that its Visakhapatnam plant did not have green clearance for its petrochemical plant between 1997 and 2019. The affidavit was submitted to the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority.

