Don’t need lessons on nationalism from those who killed Mahatma Gandhi: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit out at the BJP for branding Opposition parties as “anti-nationals” and said she does not need lessons on nationalism from them.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, Mamata said, “They can punish me if they wish to for saying this, but as a citizen, I have equal right to express myself. Why Pulwama attack took place? Why so many jawans were killed? Why politics is being played over dead bodies of our jawans? Why actions were not taken to save their lives despite having intelligence inputs about the attack? Who is responsible for it… I condemn those who are politicising the deaths of jawans. We stand with the jawans, armed forces and country.”

Asserting that she ia proud to be an Indian, the chief minister said, “Whoever is raising these issues is being branded as anti-national and Pakistani. We are proud to be Hindustani. My father was also a freedom fighter and we need no lessons on nationalism from those who killed Gandhiji.”

The chief minister also said that the BJP has been reduced to a Narendra Modi-Amit Shah private company.

“It is a shame that Modi babu is the Prime Minister of the country. People of the country are deprived of the truth as a section of national media is supporting him. We are against Modi and BJP and for the country and its people. Modi and Amit Shah have turned BJP into their private company. No other BJP leader has any value,” she said.