Don’t need foreign help over citizens’ concerns: Venkaiah Naidu

Even as the European Parliament is set to debate on five pending resolutions against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday slammed “efforts being made outside India to comment on some laws made by the Parliament”.

Speaking at the launch of the book ‘TRG-An Enigma’, based on the life of educationist Tilak Raj Gupta, the V-P said, “Recently, efforts are being made outside India to comment on some laws made by the Parliament and to raise some issues based on inadequate knowledge and insufficient understanding of the issues sought to be addressed by our lawmakers. Such efforts are totally uncalled for and unwarranted. As a mature Republic and democratic polity, we are capable of addressing the concerns, if any, of our citizens and we need no advice or guidance in such matters.”

Two of the resolutions in the EU Parliament state that the CAA marks a “dangerous shift” in the way citizenship will be determined and will create the “largest statelessness crisis in the world”. The country, Naidu said, is more united than ever before, defying doomsday predictions of westerners,who in 1947 doubted India’s ability to survive as a democracy.

“As a Republic with 70 years experience, we have successfully withstood and overcome various challenges. We are now more united than ever before and no one should have any concerns in this regard. We as a nation are committed to the cardinal principle of ensuring justice, liberty and equality for all of our citizens. While we are capable of addressing our internal matters, as evidenced over the last 70 years, let others do so in their respective domains,” Naidu said.

