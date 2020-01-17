Don’t mix Census with NPR: Kerala warns officials

On Thursday, the Additional Chief Secretary of the state General Administration Department issued a direction to all district collectors not to refer to NPR operations in communications related to the Census. (File) On Thursday, the Additional Chief Secretary of the state General Administration Department issued a direction to all district collectors not to refer to NPR operations in communications related to the Census. (File)

The Kerala government on Thursday warned of action against Census officials who mention NPR operations while sending out communications connected with the Census exercise.

The state government had ordered a stay on all activities connected with updation of National Population Register (NPR) in the state on December 20 last year.

On Thursday, the Additional Chief Secretary of the state General Administration Department issued a direction to all district collectors not to refer to NPR operations in communications related to the Census.

The communique states: “It has come to the notice of Government that some Census functionaries are mentioning NPR operations also while sending communications connected with Census operations-2020 to other Census functionaries. The state (government) has stayed all activities connected with the NPR operations in the state proposed to be conducted along with the first phase of Census operations-2021.”

The directive stated that district collectors have to personally ensure that such actions are not repeated in future, failing which disciplinary action would be initiated against officials concerned.

Last month, the LDF government in Kerala had stopped all activities related to updation of NPR amid apprehension among the general public that NPR-related activities would be the first step towards a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in the wake of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

