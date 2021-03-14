Don’t lay 3rd broad gauge track in core area of Palamu Tiger Reserve: Jharkhand to Centre

The issue assumes significance as the latest National Tiger Conservation Authority's (NTCA) data said that Jharkhand had just five tigers and that too they were not present in Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) area.

The Jharkhand government has, for over three years, been trying to convince the Centre to not lay the third ‘Broad Gauge (BG) Rail Line’ in the core Palamu Tiger Reserve Area as it would lead to permanent fragmentation of the already-endangered wildlife habitat in the state.

Authorities said that the core reserve area already has two BG rail lines and establishment of a third one would lead to a question mark on the future of various endangered species including tigers.

The issue assumes significance as the latest National Tiger Conservation Authority’s (NTCA) data said that Jharkhand had just five tigers and that too they were not present in Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) area. Experts have maintained that tigers flee the reserve because of various combing operations and the presence of rail lines as well as the presence of eight villages in the core area. PTR was constituted in 1974 because of its “rich and wide range of biological diversity” and is spread over three district: Latehaar, Garhwa and Lohardaga with a total area of 1,026 square kilometres. The reserve is surrounded by Daltonganj town on one side while the rest three sides are surrounded by “rich forest” of neighbouring forest division of Jharkhand and Surguja district of Chhattisgarh.

However, the state authorities stuck their neck into the third BG line in the recent meeting on February 18 between Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) as well as the forest department officials where the Jharkhand government deliberated on the impact of habitat fragmentation with respect to the wildlife due to the railway tracks.

“Apart from animal deaths occurring due to frequently moving trains, the linear structure in the form of rail track also hinders wildlife movement across the tracks. Generally, we think about large mammals. But considering the importance of biodiversity conservation and the raging issue of climate change, reptiles and burrow animals etc. have an enormous bearing on the ecology of a Protected Area, the situation would be all the more grave when a third line is laid aside the existing double BG track,” said Rajiv Ranjan, Head of Forest Force and Wildlife Warden, who was part of the meeting.

Officials said that the railways also have a future plan to lay a fourth BG line. Ranjan said the RVNL’s ‘viewpoint’ was that it is just a Project Implementing Agency and that they cannot take any decision on the

alternative alignment of the railway track.

“It is the Ministry of Railways/Railway Board which has to take a call on this and it was decided at the said meeting that the State Government may like to approach the Ministry of Railways/Railway Board to explore the feasibility of alternative route avoiding the PTR ,” he added.

The Steering Committee of PTR under the then CM Raghubar Das held its first meeting on February 8, 2018 where he had taken a view to refrain from further expansion of rail network within the tiger reserve and had requested the Railways to construct an alternative rail network outside PTR.