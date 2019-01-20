Don’t lament, come reclaim space in Africa: Uganda minister to India

Stating that India is “lamenting and complaining” about Chinese presence in Africa, Henry Oryem Okello, a senior minister from Uganda, on Saturday said Indians will be left stranded on the railway platform if they fail to grab the opportunities that Africa offers.

Speaking during “Africa Day” event at Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Okello, Uganda’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (International Affairs), said Indians had arrived first but “ignored a beautiful Africa” — the Chinese came subsequently and took it over.

“I look forward for Indians to come back and do what they know best,” he said.

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani were among those present at the event.

Okello said: “I keep reading about continuous complaints of the international community about China in Africa. Indians were in charge before the Chinese, were doing business before the Chinese. (But) somewhere along the way you stagnated; the Chinese took the opportunity and grabbed all that was there between our relationship.”

He said, “We cannot continue talking, lamenting and complaining about the Chinese — you cannot…. The governments are stable and there are opportunities. There are 54 countries, and it is there for you for the taking. If you continue complaining and looking back, you will lose the opportunities… the train will leave, you will continue standing on the platform…” The African leader’s remarks come at a time when India and Japan are in the process of setting up an Asia-Africa Growth Corridor to counter the influence of China and its One Belt One Road initiative.