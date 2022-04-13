‘Don’t know who will attack and when’: Migrant workers start leaving Pulwama

On the roadside in Pruchoo village of Pulwama, Dheeraj Kumar keeps an eye on passersby as he prepares mortar for construction of a house, his nerves on edge every time a stranger approaches. “I know, they (the militants) are targeting people from outside Kashmir. But what else can we do?” says Kumar, who is from Bagaha in Bihar. “We will die either way. If I don’t work here, what do I feed my family back home? I am just taking precautions and hope nothing happens.”

Over the past 20 days, seven migrant workers have been shot at and left injured in Kashmir — all the attacks happening in the southern district of Pulwama. Authorities have made little progress in finding the suspects, and amidst the fear and uncertainty, many migrant workers have left for either their home towns or other parts of the Valley.

The attacks come five months after militants carried out a similar series of attacks on non-locals, leaving five dead in October. This time, they appear to be taking care to not kill, aiming for limbs, but for the daily wagers who can’t afford losing work, that is of little consolation.

The first attack in the latest round of shootings was on March 19 when suspected militants shot at Mohammad Akram, a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh. The last was on April 7, when Sonu Sharma, a labourer from Pathankot in Punjab, was attacked at Yader village of Pulwama. On March 21, a labourer from Bihar, Biswajeet Kumar, was injured, while on April 3, suspected militants shot at a driver and a conductor, Surinder and Dheeraj Dutt, from Pathankot. On April 4, two labourers from Bihar, Patlashwar Kumar and Jakku Choudhary, were attacked.

A senior police officer said: “Currently there would be around 6,000-6,500 migrant workers in Pulwama. It is just the beginning of the (work) season, but still the numbers are far less. Normally, we would have around 20,000-30,000 migrants at this time.”

According to official estimates, around 3 lakh migrant workers — mostly from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Jharkhand — come to Kashmir every year for work. Many from Bihar are known to refer to Kashmir as the “Dubai of India”, due to the daily wages in the Valley compared to what they get back home — Rs 500-700, compared to Rs 200. While some of them come for the year, others are here during the warmer March to November months. They are mostly employed in the construction sector.

The first time the migrant workers came under militant attacks was following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The first series of attacks were in militant-hit Shopian in south Kashmir, followed by the hits in October last year in Srinagar and other parts. The recent spurt has coincided with Union Home Minister Amit Shah telling Parliament that 30 people from outside J&K have purchased immoveable property in the Union Territory — a touchy issue in the Valley.

About who could be behind the Pulwama attacks, police admit they are groping in the dark. “We have no leads as of now,” a police officer in Pulwama said.