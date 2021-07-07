Don’t know about Sidhu…will go with high command: Amarinder

With the Congress central leadership finally stepping in to tackle the crisis that has gripped its Punjab unit months ahead of Assembly elections, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Tuesday met Sonia Gandhi and said he will abide by any decision taken by the party president.

Singh, however, told reporters that he does not “know anything about (Navjot Singh) Sidhu” when asked whether the meeting also covered issues raised by the former cricketer.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had last week met Sidhu and are said to have offered him a prominent role in the party.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Gandhi and Singh discussed issues related to the party and the functioning of the Punjab government. Gandhi is also believed to have discussed with Amarinder the role envisaged for Sidhu.

“Many internal matters related to our party as also the development of Punjab…we discussed all that. Whatever decision the Congress president takes as far as the Punjab party is concerned, or whatever other political activity, we are all geared up to take full action on whatever she wishes,” Singh told reporters.

“We have no problem in Punjab. Punjab is totally geared up for the coming elections and whatever decision the Congress party, the Congress president may take on anything, we are all ready for it,” he said.

Asked about the problems in the state unit and Sidhu, he said: “I do not know anything about Sidhu saab…whatever decision is taken from here, on anything, on the party or anything else, we will implement it,” he said.

Asked specifically about Sidhu’s repeated attacks on him, Singh replied: “Ask him.”

This was Gandhi’s first meeting with the embattled CM since she set up a three-member panel headed by Mallikarjun Kharge to look into the infighting within the state unit, triggered by a wave of discontent among party MLAs and senior leaders.

— With Kanchan Vasdev, Chandigarh